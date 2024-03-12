Luke Combs CMA Fest 2023
Getty Image
Sports

Luke Combs Got So Upset About The Brian Burns Trade That He Tweeted ‘WHAT ARE WE DOING?!?!?’ At The Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are no strangers to trading their best player, and on Monday, they went back to that well. After turning down opportunities to move him in the past, Carolina sent standout pass rusher Brian Burns to the New York Giants for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick, along with a swap of fifth-round selections in 2024. Burns then cashed in, getting a $150 million deal from New York with $87.75 million guaranteed.

The Panthers were the worst team in the NFL last year, so seeing a player of Burns’ quality leave for a relatively meager return is a tough pill to swallow. And one of the most prominent Carolina football fans out there, country star Luke Combs, got so upset about the whole thing that he actually tweeted his frustration at the team, calling their process “slow torture.”

Getting as early of a pick as possible in the 2024 NFL Draft was certainly important for the Panthers in this deal, as the team doesn’t have its first-round pick this year — they gave that up last year to acquire the No. 1 pick and select Bryce Young. If there is a silver lining, it’s that the pick the team got back for Burns is 39th overall, which should put Carolina in prime position to grab a highly-regarded player in the second round. Whether that player is part of a rebuild that makes Combs a little more optimistic about the team going forward remains to be seen.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All Hail Liquid Mike, The Next Great Midwestern Rock Band
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×