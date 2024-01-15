All year the Dallas Cowboys were vastly better at home than on the road, which is why them winning the NFC East felt so important for their playoff chances.

However, it didn’t take long for the Green Bay Packers to make all of that feel moot in Jerry World on Sunday evening, as Jordan Love and Aaron Jones carved up the Dallas defense through the air and on the ground, while Dak Prescott had a nightmare first half with two picks leading to touchdowns (one being a pick-six, the other deep in his own end) as Green Bay opened up a 27-0 lead.

The Cowboys would find some offensive footing late in the first half and then continued that in the third quarter, but the Dallas defense got tortured by Matt LaFleur, as the Packers had receivers running wide open all game. Romeo Doubs was pretty regularly uncovered deep down the field, as he racked up 148 yards on his first five catches, with none of them being contested grabs.

However, LaFleur’s masterpiece came with the Packers up 34-16, hunting for the dagger in the late third quarter were running the ball with ease when they decided to run a filthy leak play, bringing tight end Luke Musgrave across the formation before turning up field without a Cowboys defender in sight. Despite it being one of Love’s worst passes of the game, hanging up in the air for seemingly ever, Musgrave had time to field it like a fair catch and then turn and run into the end zone for the dagger.

Jordan Love finds a wide open Luke Musgrave! Packers lead 41-16.

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/zCy7tcWxQ6 — NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024

Just in case that wasn’t enough, the Packers marched down the field on their next drive as Love threw a filthy fourth down TD to Doubs to push their point total to 48 on the game and put a bow on one of the most impressive performances in the Wild Card round we’ve seen in some time by a road team.