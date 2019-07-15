The 10 Best Players At Each Position, As Rated In ‘Madden NFL 20’

EA Sports

As the summer wears on and the NBA enters its actual offseason period, sports fans shift their attention towards the new football season on the horizon.

College football will kickoff in just over a month, as Florida and Miami will open the season on August 24, and not far behind that will be the real Week 1 in college and, shortly after that, the start of the NFL season. While we no longer have an NCAA Football game to get us excited for college (because the NCAA won’t let EA pay the players), Madden NFL 20 will arrive soon and allow fans to get dialed in for the upcoming season.

The game will release on August 2, but on Monday, EA released the full list of player and team ratings for this year’s edition of the game. Ratings release day is always fun, sparking debate over whether Madden got it right and who is over and underrated in the game this year. For the 2020 edition, four players received the coveted 99 overall rating — Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, DeAndre Hopkins, and Bobby Wagner — and 18 players earned ratings over a 95 overall.

You can sift through the entire Madden NFL 20 player rating database here, but below you can look at the 10 best players at each position (and every player rated 90 or higher), as rated by the game.