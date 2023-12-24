The Kansas City Chiefs could lock up the AFC West on Christmas Day when they host the Raiders, but Patrick Mahomes had bigger things to talk about as he sat down with CBS Morning’s Nate Burleson: Taylor Swift.

Mahomes said that Swift was basically a part of Chiefs Kingdom at this point, going as far as to call her “part of the team.”

CBS Morning tweeted out a teaser video of Burleson’s sitdown with Mahomes where he asked the quarterback about “the elephant in the room:” the Chiefs’ talented tight end Travis Kelce’s romance with the global superstar.

How are the Kansas City Chiefs handling Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s high-profile romance?@PatrickMahomes told @NateBurleson about Taylor’s influence on the team: “She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she is part of the team.” Their interview airs Monday on @CBSSports. pic.twitter.com/H8ShuwiZJG — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 22, 2023

“Everybody else is talking about who (Kelce is) talking to,” Burleson said. “Did you guys address the elephant in the room in the beginning or was it something that you guys stayed away from in the locker room?”

“For us, there was a couple of jokes here and there at the beginning but now it’s just — she’s part of Chiefs Kingdom now. She’s part of the team,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes also said it was “cool” that Swift built a friendship with his wife, Brittany.

The two-time league MVP added that there was a lot he could learn from Swift. “It’s been cool to kind of interact with her and see, because she’s top-tier at her profession, and see how she drives and she becomes that. It’s really cool to hear about and to see. Now, I have a firsthand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes. So it is really cool.

“I’m glad that she’s the person that she is and that’s why I think her and Travis match so well.”