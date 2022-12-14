On Tuesday night, the third-longest NXT women’s title reign came to an end when Roxanne Perez pinned Mandy Rose for the belt. Early on Wednesday, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Rose has been released from her contract due to content she has posted on her FanTime page.

Fightful Select has learned that Mandy Rose has been released by WWE. WWE officials felt they were put in a tough position based on the content she was posting on her FanTime page. They felt like it was outside of the parameters of her WWE deal. pic.twitter.com/RZSiQ53XPf — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) December 14, 2022

The news comes following Rose’s 413-day run as champion, only bested by Asuka and Shayna Baszler. Rose finished in second place on the show Tough Enough in 2015, but later joined the promotion and earned her way toward the top of the WWE roster. Following a stint with Sonya Deville, Rose rejoined NXT in 2021 to lead the Toxic Attraction faction, and in October won her first major women’s title.

Where Rose goes from here is very much up in the air, but options to join outside promotions, such as AEW or Ring of Honor seem like reasonable options. According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Rose’s release caught her off guard.

Per Bryan Alvarez on Mandy Rose: “She was very much caught off guard by the firing.” — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) December 14, 2022

With Rose done with NXT, the belt rests with the 21-year-old Perez. She was the inaugural Ring of Honor women’s champion before signing with WWE earlier this year and became one half of the NXT women’s tag team champions with Cora Jade.