Mark Henry Is Bringing The Hall Of Pain Into WWE’s Hall Of Fame

Mark Henry, the World’s Strongest Man, is WWE’s latest inductee into the 2018 Hall of Fame class. On Monday, WWE.com officially announced the veteran pro wrestler, Olympic weightlifter, strongman, and former world champion — who spent his entire wrestling career with WWE — would enter the Hall of Fame, likely finishing up this year’s class of inductees.

But the beans were spilled prematurely over the weekend, after someone got hold of an early copy of this year’s WrestleMania magazine, per Wrestling Inc.

Back in July, Henry acknowledged that his 21-year WWE career was coming to an end, and he would transition from an active wrestler into a behind-the-scenes role.

