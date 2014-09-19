Mark Jackson’s Helping His Gospel-Singing Wife Sell Her New Music In A Most Peculiar Way

Well, that’s one way to sell music. Gospel singer Desiree Coleman, a.k.a. Kadesh wants to boost sales of her new single “Strip”—so she called on her hubby, former Golden State Warriors coach Mark Jackson for help.

He’s delivering in a most peculiar way.

Tweet me a pic of my wife Desiree Coleman Jackson’s new single “STRIP” purchased with ur phone #. I will personally call and Thank U! — Mark Jackson (@MarkJackson13) September 17, 2014

And yes, a bunch of people took him up on that.

I real life just got off the phone with THE @MarkJackson13 — Nate Dartmann™ (@Nate_Dartmann) September 17, 2014

https://twitter.com/ZadeAdams/status/512415705057472512

A personal phone call for buying your music? Sure. Next up, Jay-Z and Beyonce. Because nothing sounds better to me than pillow talk with Bey. Actually, this is a fantastic idea, someone get on that.

