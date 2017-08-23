Check Out The Ridiculous ‘Money Belt’ Floyd Mayweather And Conor McGregor Are Fighting For

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
08.23.17 7 months ago

Floyd Mayweather gave up his actual championship belts when he retired, and Conor McGregor is a 0-0 newbie in boxing. But that hasn’t stopped the World Boxing Council from coming up with a whole new title to award the winner of August 26th’s superfight spectacle. It’s dubbed ‘The Money Belt’ and it’s as gaudy as it sounds.

“The WBC has had in Floyd Mayweather the most loyal champion in our history,” WBC head Mauricio Sulaiman said during the last press conference before the fight. “He conquered five titles in five different divisions. Has won the diamond belt, the gold belt, the emerald belt. And in order to celebrate this great event between the WBC champion and the UFC hero Conor McGregor, the WBC has created ‘The Money Belt.'”

