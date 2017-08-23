The Money Belt: 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds, 1.5 kg of solid 24k gold and an alligator leather strap. #MayweatherMcGregor pic.twitter.com/42yOsnFcfd — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) August 23, 2017

Floyd Mayweather gave up his actual championship belts when he retired, and Conor McGregor is a 0-0 newbie in boxing. But that hasn’t stopped the World Boxing Council from coming up with a whole new title to award the winner of August 26th’s superfight spectacle. It’s dubbed ‘The Money Belt’ and it’s as gaudy as it sounds.

“The WBC has had in Floyd Mayweather the most loyal champion in our history,” WBC head Mauricio Sulaiman said during the last press conference before the fight. “He conquered five titles in five different divisions. Has won the diamond belt, the gold belt, the emerald belt. And in order to celebrate this great event between the WBC champion and the UFC hero Conor McGregor, the WBC has created ‘The Money Belt.'”