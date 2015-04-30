Meet The Blue Jays’ Dancing Infielder, Who Might Just Be Our New Favorite Ballplayer

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Munenori Kawaski is an infielder with the Toronto Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo team. He is also a masterfully skilled interpretive dancer. Oh, you don’t automatically associate infielding with dancing? Well, Kawasaki is here to change that.

A little background here: Kawasaki dances a lot, and there’s no limitations when it comes to when and where. He dances during television interviews, and he even invented a new dance routine on his birthday last year.

But let’s breakdown his latest moves. Early in the video, he busts out something that appears to look like swimming?

http://i.imgur.com/ClcAz5x.gifv



Around 40 seconds in, things heat up quick as Kawaski breaks out some serious twerking. Shoutout to the camera man who filmed this for hilariously zooming in on his glutes.

http://i.imgur.com/VOXWbnO.gifv



And finally, around the 1:30 mark he demonstrates that he is also a magician who can make baseball bats magically appear from behind his back.

http://i.imgur.com/e8UPSsT.gifv



Thanks for making our Thursday just a little bit better, Kawasaki.

[Source: MLB.com ]