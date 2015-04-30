Meet The Blue Jays’ Dancing Infielder, Who Might Just Be Our New Favorite Ballplayer

#Toronto Blue Jays
04.30.15 3 years ago 5 Comments

Munenori Kawaski is an infielder with the Toronto Blue Jays’ Triple-A Buffalo team. He is also a masterfully skilled interpretive dancer. Oh, you don’t automatically associate infielding with dancing? Well, Kawasaki is here to change that.

A little background here: Kawasaki dances a lot, and there’s no limitations when it comes to when and where. He dances during television interviews, and he even invented a new dance routine on his birthday last year.

But let’s breakdown his latest moves. Early in the video, he busts out something that appears to look like swimming?

http://i.imgur.com/ClcAz5x.gifv

Around 40 seconds in, things heat up quick as Kawaski breaks out some serious twerking. Shoutout to the camera man who filmed this for hilariously zooming in on his glutes.

http://i.imgur.com/VOXWbnO.gifv

And finally, around the 1:30 mark he demonstrates that he is also a magician who can make baseball bats magically appear from behind his back.

http://i.imgur.com/e8UPSsT.gifv

Thanks for making our Thursday just a little bit better, Kawasaki.

[Source: MLB.com ]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Toronto Blue Jays
TAGSMUNENORI KAWASAKITORONTO BLUE JAYS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP