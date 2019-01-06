Melvin Gordon Messed With An Uber Driver Who Had Hot Chargers-Ravens Takes

Associate Editor
01.05.19

Getty Image

Melvin Gordon and the Los Angeles Chargers are in Baltimore this weekend for their AFC Wild Card tilt against the Ravens. It is expected to be one heck of a game, and although Gordon may struggle to find room to run against a nasty Baltimore defense, he’s good enough to get the job done and help his team earn a matchup with the New England Patriots next week.

But first, Gordon has things to do around Charm City, and like many people who find themselves in cities they don’t know all that well, he turned to a ridesharing app to get him around town. This time, Gordon took an Uber with a driver who spewed out a whole bunch of takes to the star running back about the weekend’s game.

The catch is the driver didn’t have any idea that he was giving Melvin Gordon a ride, so unbeknownst to him, he was talking gobs of trash to the opposing team’s Pro Bowl back.

TOPICS#NFL
TAGSbaltimore ravenslos angeles chargersMelvin GordonNFL

