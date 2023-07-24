The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The Miami Dolphins

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

After making the Wild Card a year ago and losing a thriller to their division rivals in Buffalo, the Miami Dolphins are once again hoping to challenge for a playoff spot and perhaps the division title this year in the AFC East. They are led by their passing attack, with Tua Tagovailoa (83 OVR) throwing the ball to star receivers Tyreek Hill (98 OVR) and Jaylen Waddle (88 OVR). On defense, they add Jalen Ramsey (97 OVR) to bolster their secondary behind a strong pass rush. The Madden player raters biggest questions for this year’s Dolphins team is the interior of their defensive line, as well as tight end play.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Dolphins, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Tua Tagovailoa: 83

Mike White: 67

Skylar Thompson: 65

RB

Raheem Mostert: 79

Jeff Wilson Jr: 76

Devon Achane: 76

Myles Gaskin: 72

Salvon Ahmed: 69

FB

Alec Ingold: 77

John Lovett: 66

WR

Tyreek Hill: 98

Jaylen Waddle: 88

Robbie Chosen: 75

Cedrick Wilson Jr: 75

Braxton Berrios: 73

River Cracraft: 68

Freddie Swan: 68

Elijah Higgins: 65

Erik Ezukanma: 65

TE

Tyler Kroft: 69

Durham Smythe: 68

Eric Saubert: 68

Tanner Conner: 54

Blake Ferguson: 30

LT

Teron Armstead: 91

Isaiah Wynn: 77

Geron Christian: 70

Ryan Hayes: 63

RT

Austin Jackson: 67

Cedric Ogbuehi: 65

Kendall Lamm: 65

LG

Liam Eichenberg: 66

Robert Jones: 65

RG

Robert Hunt: 79

C

Connor Williams: 80

Dan Feeney: 67

Alama Uluave: 57

DT

Raekwon Davis: 71

Josiah Bronson: 62

Brandon Pili: 61

LE

Emmanuel Ogbah: 79

Zach Sieler: 79

RE

Christian Wilkins: 86

Lester Cotton: 65

Jaylen Twyman: 60

LOLB

Bradley Chubb: 79

Cameron Goode: 63

MLB

Jerome Baker: 80

David Long Jr.: 78

Duke Riley: 67

Channing Tindall: 67

Aubrey Miller: 63

ROLB

Jaelan Phillips: 83

Andrew Van Ginkel: 76

Malik Reed: 72

CB

Jalen Ramsey: 97

Xavien Howard: 84

Kader Kohou: 76

Nik Needham: 74

Cam Smith: 72

Noah Igbinoghene: 71

Keion Crossen: 71

Justin Bethel: 68

Trill Williams: 62

Bryce Thompson: 59

SS

DeShon Elliott: 79

Brandon Jones: 76

Elijah Campbell: 62

FS

Jevon Holland: 84

Verone McKinley III: 65

Keidron Smith: 64

K

Jason Sanders: 72

P

Jake Bailey: 75

Michael Turk: 68