For the third time in his career, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be a starting quarterback in the AFC East.

Fitzmagic has graced the Jets and Bills with his presence in the past, and after a wild 2018 in Tampa, he’ll shuffle south and east to Miami to be the Dolphins new starter. Miami recently traded Ryan Tannehill to the Titans and was without anything close to a proven starter on the roster, so it’s turned to the journeyman out of Harvard to take over for the year until they can find a franchise quarterback in the draft either this year or next.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Fitzpatrick will come out pretty well in his new 2-year, $11 million that could grow to $17-20 million based on incentives. Miami, meanwhile, has a stop gap until they can bring in a hopeful future star in the draft.