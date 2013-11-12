This Miami Hurricanes Anti-Obamacare Tailgate Party Was Off The Hook

On Saturday, the woes of the Miami Hurricanes continued, as Stephen Morris and Co. lost their second-consecutive game, this time a 42-24 spanking at the hands of Virginia Tech. But back-to-back blowouts don’t mean a thing when you’ve got the SWAGGER of the U, and Canes fans certainly weren’t letting the losing feeling stop them from partying before the game and into the night, especially since the party was being provided for free by Generation Opportunity.
Funded by the billionaire Koch Brothers, Generation Opportunity reportedly hired attractive female models to rally students and Hurricanes fans in the parking lots at Saturday’s game to promote their “Opt Out” campaign against Obamacare. According to Yahoo!, the group claims that it gathered hundreds of signatures, which is a real accomplishment when you see the kind of focus that the Miami fans had that day.
While I’ve long commended the gameplan of getting drunk bros to sign things by having attractive females flirt with them, it’s still pretty ironic that Generation Opportunity would try to talk these guys out of anything that can get them affordable stomach pumps and Valtrex.
(Banner via Yahoo!/Generation Opportunity)
“Yeah bro, you’re young! You’re healthy! Check out these titties and sign this paper that opts out of health insurance while shotgunning 16 beers into your liver.” – An asshole billionaire
Says the guy who knows nothing about health insurance
Oh shit! He showed you LTF!
“IN YOUR FACE!” from a random internet poster who knows your knowledge, BROHAMMER.
/brocaps
I’ve been broshamed bros. I haven’t even been able to have Stanky Dan and Date Rape Dave cheer me up with that story about the time they TOTALLY nailed those Delta girls.
Wait, so you’re the guy who knows nothing about health insurance?
All this time, I thought it was Rodney from down the street. Huh.
Well that was confusing. I thought that for some reason Miami was against Obama helping the Hurricane victims in the Philipines
Using alcohol to solve your problems. And they said not to waste your time partying in college.
Didn’t you find a hot chick who was a Raiders fan once? She was bangin!
i had no idea that gohan went to the university of miami
C’mon, dude, that’s gotta be Goku. Gohan never trained under King Kai.
…
BUY MY CHICKEN AIR FRESHENERS!!!
Damn i hate being wrong.
I forgot about Gregory’s invaluable training
my guess is 99.9% of these kids are covered under their parents plan so the whole thing is a waste of time, but good jorb Generation Opportunity?
Or the university’s health care?
There are more fans in this one gif than there were in the stadium at any point in the game.
You can’t “Opt out” of healthcare coverage anyway. Jesus its like when they wanted people to burn their obamacare cards like draft cards and there aren’t any.
Come on, now, they went to a lot of trouble building that strawman. Let them have their fun destroying it.
Well you can not get health insurance and pay a $2000 tax penalty. But as someone already mentioned, every single one of these little douchebags is most likely covered under their parents’ insurance until they are 26, or else they have student health insurance through the college. So it’s not even an issue for them, there is no opting out.
But I was PROMISED death panels, dammit.
I was promised I could keep my damn insurance too, but we see how well that worked out.
YOU GOT TO CHUG! CHUMBAWUMBA!
Good grief, when did Yahoo News start doing that idiotic Buzzfeed-style text-and-photo-text-and-photo style story presentation?
(Apropos of that: [buzzfeedminusgifs.tumblr.com] )
I had to refresh the source post several times before I wrote this to make sure I wasn’t stuck in some mobile version of it. Between that and the background, good grief indeed.
Here’s some bullshit: both my universities made me buy health insurance. Like, they checked up and made me get vaccinations and shit. I graduated in 2008, so thanks for nothing Koch bros.
How butt hurt are you basement dwellers that yet another Obama idea has fallen flat on it’s face? Sorry ladies, you still won’t get someone else to pay for your stuff. Go out and get a job lemmings
ROLLLLLLLLLL TAAAAAAAAARD!
How butthurt are you that we all just point and laugh at you because posters like you have been outed as paid trolls?
Internet commenters are “basement dwellers” without jobs?
Someone contact 1998 and tell them we have a completely innovative insult!