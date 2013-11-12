This Miami Hurricanes Anti-Obamacare Tailgate Party Was Off The Hook

On Saturday, the woes of the Miami Hurricanes continued, as Stephen Morris and Co. lost their second-consecutive game, this time a 42-24 spanking at the hands of Virginia Tech. But back-to-back blowouts don’t mean a thing when you’ve got the SWAGGER of the U, and Canes fans certainly weren’t letting the losing feeling stop them from partying before the game and into the night, especially since the party was being provided for free by Generation Opportunity.

Funded by the billionaire Koch Brothers, Generation Opportunity reportedly hired attractive female models to rally students and Hurricanes fans in the parking lots at Saturday’s game to promote their “Opt Out” campaign against Obamacare. According to Yahoo!, the group claims that it gathered hundreds of signatures, which is a real accomplishment when you see the kind of focus that the Miami fans had that day.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

While I’ve long commended the gameplan of getting drunk bros to sign things by having attractive females flirt with them, it’s still pretty ironic that Generation Opportunity would try to talk these guys out of anything that can get them affordable stomach pumps and Valtrex.

(Banner via Yahoo!/Generation Opportunity)