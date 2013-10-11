Michael Beasley Needed Medical Attention After Being Punched In The Head By Michael Beasley

#Miami Heat #NBA
Pro Wrestling Editor
10.11.13

Miami Heat forward Michael Beasley has earned S-M-R-T status for life by pulling a War Machine. He expressed disappointment in himself by repeatedly punching himself in the face, so harshly that he needed medical attention after the game.

Just in case you think I’m making this up, here’s Heat beat reporter Joseph Goodman to back me up:

Screen Shot 2013-10-11 at 12.11.15 PM

Here’s the Ken Shamrock-style self-punching itself:

Way to go, Mike. Next time you get called for traveling, pull out a sword and spill your guts on the court in shame.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#NBA
TAGSBASKETBALLinjuriesMIAMI HEATMICHAEL BEASLEYNBAOUCH MY HEADSTUPID INJURIES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP