Michael Beasley Needed Medical Attention After Being Punched In The Head By Michael Beasley

Miami Heat forward Michael Beasley has earned S-M-R-T status for life by pulling a War Machine. He expressed disappointment in himself by repeatedly punching himself in the face, so harshly that he needed medical attention after the game.

Just in case you think I’m making this up, here’s Heat beat reporter Joseph Goodman to back me up:

Here’s the Ken Shamrock-style self-punching itself:

Way to go, Mike. Next time you get called for traveling, pull out a sword and spill your guts on the court in shame.