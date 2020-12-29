There are two days left in 2020, and across the entire world of sports, we have seen some legitimately otherworldly games, even though things were thrown into chaos earlier this year in the world of sports. Darts decided to get in on the fun on Dec. 29, and managed to put forth a display of excellence that may have topped everything else from this wacky year.

The best player in the world, Michael van Gerwen, took on standout Englishman Joe Cullen, in one of the best matches in the history of the World Darts Championship. The two squared off with a spot in the quarterfinals on the line, and ultimately, van Gerwen — who trailed at one point, three sets to on — eked out a thrilling 4-3 win.

Cullen, a mercurial talent, managed to get out ahead early on and made clear that he was ready to throw haymakers with MvG. He came within millimeters of doubling that with a second set lead, but he was unable to connect on a double 9, giving van Gerwen the darts to close out 52 and draw level.

𝘾𝙐𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙉 𝙇𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙎 𝙈𝙫𝙂 It may have taken him ten darts to win the set but Joe Cullen enters a 1-0 lead over the world number one Michael van Gerwen! pic.twitter.com/FYHJBJniCE — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2020

𝙈𝙫𝙂 𝙇𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙇𝙎 𝙄𝙏! Huge roar and huge relief for Van Gerwen as he ties this match up at one-all and what a game this is! pic.twitter.com/bs9HddBL3h — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2020

Things dang near went off the rails in set No. 3. van Gerwen threw six perfect darts in the second to last leg of the set — in darts, the best thing you can do is close out 501 in nine darts — but Cullen made sure to keep things close in case the narrowest of windows opened up. That happened on his penultimate turn. MvG had to close out 76, while Cullen was trailing in a big way at 244. He hit a 180 — three triple 20s, the highest score you can get in three darts — and turned the pressure all the way up on the former world champion.

But van Gerwen, composed as ever, was unshaken. He closed out his 76…

𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏 𝘼 𝙇𝙀𝙂 This game is incredible. Van Gerwen hits SIX perfect darts but back-to-back 180s for Cullen puts the hold under pressure and we're level in the third set! pic.twitter.com/zapvC03885 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2020

…and came roaring out of the gates in the final leg of the set. But Cullen, in the midst of the match of his life, responded. van Gerwen could not close out a 148, and Cullen was able to do the rest to go up, 2-1.

𝘾𝙐𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙉 𝙇𝙀𝘼𝘿𝙎 𝘼𝙂𝘼𝙄𝙉 Joe Cullen is playing the match of his life! He holds his nerve to clinch the third set and he leads 2-1! pic.twitter.com/RMVGgJBNl5 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2020

Cullen put ven Gerwen on the ropes in set four. On the first leg of the set, he managed to break van Gerwen’s throw with a ton-plus finish, seeking out the bullseye to close out 123.

𝟭𝟮𝟯 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗖𝗞𝗢𝗨𝗧 THIS MATCH HAS IT ALL! Cullen fires in a brilliant bullseye finish with a stunning 123 and he breaks MvG! pic.twitter.com/ItXPKTCPMH — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2020

van Gerwen did have a chance to salvage things in the final leg, though, as he had to close out 40 with a double 20. He was unable to do that, though, and Cullen ran with the opportunity, closing out an 85 in style.

𝙊𝙉𝙀 𝙎𝙀𝙏 𝘼𝙒𝘼𝙔 INCREDIBLE DRAMA! Joe Cullen has hit 13 180s in 20 legs and he punishes the Van Gerwen misses to enter a 3-1 set lead! Could the world number one be on his way home? pic.twitter.com/S4IjLEA9RI — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2020

And then, the fifth set happened, and van Gerwen began laying the groundwork for a comeback. Cullen had the darts to start the set, but in the first leg, MVG broke his throw. He followed that up by capitalizing on Cullen’s inability to break back when he was unable to close out a 78.

𝙃𝙐𝙂𝙀 𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆 Massive, massive moment as Van Gerwen breaks the Cullen throw in such a decisive set, with Cullen sat on 40! pic.twitter.com/DJPuzXjt9d — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2020

𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝙒𝙄𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙉 𝙊𝙉𝙀 Has anyone managed to catch their breath yet?! Cullen misses two huge break darts and Van Gerwen pins D8 to take the fifth set! Incredible drama! pic.twitter.com/cAWtZMqqhB — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2020

To set the scene in set six, Cullen was as locked in as ever, finding D20 to force a deciding leg in the set. If he won, van Gerwen was out. If he did not, then the best player in the world would go into the final set of the match with the wind in his sails. The opportunity for near-immortality presented itself for Cullen when he stepped up needing to tidy up a 90.