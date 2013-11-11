Miesha Tate Wants Women To Celebrate Movember With ‘Muffvember’

#Movember #Mustaches #MMA #UFC
Senior Writer
11.11.13 14 Comments

If you’re like me, you can do 14 pushups in the time it takes you to make a plate of tacquitos and you couldn’t grow a mustache to save your life. That’s why “Movember” is typically the saddest time of year for me, because it has always been a dream of mine to grow a Rollie Fingers and then eventually turn that into a Sam Elliott circa Tombstone. But for women it’s even worse because they don’t get to participate at all. Well, at least not intentionally*.

Well, worry no more, those of the fairer sex. UFC fighter Miesha Tate has a solution for all women who want to take part in Movember, except she’s thinking more south of the border. That’s right, she wants all the girls to celebrate Muffvember.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If I walked into Tate’s home right now and she didn’t have a rack of shot glasses with funny sayings on them and at least one Female Body Inspector shirt, I’d be shocked.

*Don’t be ashamed of your friend, ladies. Tom, Tom Selleck.

Liz Lemon's Tom Selleck

Around The Web

TOPICS#Movember#Mustaches#MMA#UFC
TAGSgrossMIESHA TATEMMAmovemberMUFFVEMBERmustachesPUBESPUBIC HAIRUFC

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP