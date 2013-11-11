Miesha Tate Wants Women To Celebrate Movember With ‘Muffvember’

If you’re like me, you can do 14 pushups in the time it takes you to make a plate of tacquitos and you couldn’t grow a mustache to save your life. That’s why “Movember” is typically the saddest time of year for me, because it has always been a dream of mine to grow a Rollie Fingers and then eventually turn that into a Sam Elliott circa Tombstone. But for women it’s even worse because they don’t get to participate at all. Well, at least not intentionally*.

Well, worry no more, those of the fairer sex. UFC fighter Miesha Tate has a solution for all women who want to take part in Movember, except she’s thinking more south of the border. That’s right, she wants all the girls to celebrate Muffvember.

If you can't grow a mustache for Movember I found a solution! #VoteTate pic.twitter.com/E2hwJVxTPN — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) November 10, 2013

If I walked into Tate’s home right now and she didn’t have a rack of shot glasses with funny sayings on them and at least one Female Body Inspector shirt, I’d be shocked.

*Don’t be ashamed of your friend, ladies. Tom, Tom Selleck.