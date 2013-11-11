Miesha Tate Wants Women To Celebrate Movember With ‘Muffvember’

If you’re like me, you can do 14 pushups in the time it takes you to make a plate of tacquitos and you couldn’t grow a mustache to save your life. That’s why “Movember” is typically the saddest time of year for me, because it has always been a dream of mine to grow a Rollie Fingers and then eventually turn that into a Sam Elliott circa Tombstone. But for women it’s even worse because they don’t get to participate at all. Well, at least not intentionally*.
Well, worry no more, those of the fairer sex. UFC fighter Miesha Tate has a solution for all women who want to take part in Movember, except she’s thinking more south of the border. That’s right, she wants all the girls to celebrate Muffvember.
If you can't grow a mustache for Movember I found a solution! #VoteTate pic.twitter.com/E2hwJVxTPN
— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) November 10, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
If I walked into Tate’s home right now and she didn’t have a rack of shot glasses with funny sayings on them and at least one Female Body Inspector shirt, I’d be shocked.
*Don’t be ashamed of your friend, ladies. Tom, Tom Selleck.
Right here is where I would upload every no gif available if I possessed those skills.
Yup.
yep.
I AM ALL FOR THIS.
I stand in solidarity with the Chairman.
I hate this trend of just adding a word to some syllables from a month and calling it a play on words. “Muffvember” is like when Subway has “Subtober.” It doesn’t work unless there’s already a sound like that in the word, jerks.
Wait, “Subtober”? Not “Subtember”?
I love making up stupid words. My favorite is throwing “tallica” onto the end of just about anything: Muffvembertallica, Subtobertallica, Tatetallica, Rouseytallica. Now I’m giggling.
The Dodgers were hyping their playoff run by encouraging fans to celebrate ‘Bluetober”. Because idiots.
Muffvember – Tokyo Drift
FEBTOBER!
… and Ronda Rousey schedules two bikini waxes for today.
So she IS participating in Muffvember then.
I just want to high-five Meisha Tate over and over again. This is amazing.