ESPN’s Mike Golic Showed The World His Butt And He Should Apologize Right Now

Have you eaten breakfast yet? I hope you haven’t eaten breakfast yet. ESPN radio hosts Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg made a friendly wager for last Saturday’s Northwestern-Notre Dame game. Golic took Notre Dame, Greenberg took Northwestern.

Final score



Northwestern 43

Notre Dame 40

The loser of the bet had to recreate the Kim Kardashian butt photo. Here was the result. I’m sorry everyone.

A bet is a bet, paying off my wager to @Espngreeny #GolicButtPhoto pic.twitter.com/cY8UUndVlf — Mike & Mike (@MikeAndMike) November 21, 2014

And if you’re not face first into a toilet yet, here’s some of the prep work involved.

came home and found this on the counter….. I am so afraid. #GolicButtPhoto pic.twitter.com/tpxvHZ0UM2 — Mike Golic Jr (@MGolicJR57) November 20, 2014

Again, I sincerely apologize.