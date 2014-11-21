ESPN’s Mike Golic Showed The World His Butt And He Should Apologize Right Now

Have you eaten breakfast yet? I hope you haven’t eaten breakfast yet. ESPN radio hosts Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg made a friendly wager for last Saturday’s Northwestern-Notre Dame game. Golic took Notre Dame, Greenberg took Northwestern.
Final score
Northwestern 43
Notre Dame 40
The loser of the bet had to recreate the Kim Kardashian butt photo. Here was the result. I’m sorry everyone.
And if you’re not face first into a toilet yet, here’s some of the prep work involved.
Again, I sincerely apologize.
WHAT MEN CAN’T SHOW THEIR BUTTS ON THE INTERNET? I AM BEING OPPRESSED.
Bob Goatse is rolling in his grave right now.
Why couldn’t it have been Biba Golic?
MY EYES WHY GOD WHY?
Don’t see the big deal. This is the internet, we’ve all seen much worse.