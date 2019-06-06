Twitter

Baseball is known for three things: dingers, hot dogs and archaic “unwritten rule”s that shall not be broken under any circumstance. The latter of that holy triumvirate was the cause of a kerfuffle in a minor league baseball matchup between the Hartford Yard Goats and Trenton Thunder on Wednesday night, when the Yard Goats had a no-hitter broken up in the 9th inning by, gasp, a push-bunt.

There are a couple things to note here. First off, the Yard Goats were throwing a diet no-hitter, as four different pitchers had combined to shut out and no-hit the Thunder over eight innings. Second off, the Thunder were only down 3-0 and in desperate need of a base-runner to start any sort of rally.

So, with one out in the bottom of the ninth, the Thunder’s Matt Lipka strode to the plate and laid down a perfect push-bunt that dribbled down the first base line for a base hit, ending the no-no and breaking the unwritten rule that you should never use a bunt to break up a no-hitter.