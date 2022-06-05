A Minor League Baseball Game Featured An Inside-The-Park Grand Slam

Grand slams are cool. Inside-the-park home runs are cool. Thanks to a minor league game on Saturday night, we got to see both of those things happen at the exact same time, as a line drive to right center ended up with the bases getting completely cleared and four runs scoring.

Nathan Lukes of the Buffalo Bisons, the triple-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the top of the fourth inning against the Rochester Red Wings. The lefty slapped a fastball high in the zone into right field, but because of where the outfielder was standing, he didn’t really have a great way to approach this one.

As such, he tried to make a driving catch and failed, which allowed the ball to roll all the way to the wall. It let everyone score, while Lukes was able to slide into home and hit one of the more impressive homers we’ll see this baseball season.

INSIDE THE PARK GRAND SLAM LUKES!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/3GiPZw3P2m — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) June 5, 2022

The fun part is that this is the second inside-the-park grand slam we’ve seen in two days. During the regional round of the College World Series on Friday, Louisiana Tech catcher Jorge Corona didn’t even need to slide after hitting a ball to center field that cleared the bases.

Baseball players cannot stop hitting inside-the-park grand slams, and I think it’s pretty good.