MLB And The MLBPA Agreed To A New Labor Deal To End The Lockout

Hey, alright, we’re getting baseball this year. After a months-long lockout and the need for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed to a new labor deal on Thursday that will lead to the commencement of the 2022 season in the coming weeks.

The news of the deal was reported by Evan Drellich of The Athletic and noted person with a new Twitter password Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The specifics of the new CBA have not been fully reported, but Jesse Rogers of ESPN did bring one important detail: MLB will go back to having nine-inning doubleheaders and will get rid of the automatic runner on second base at the start of extra innings.

As for when we’ll see teams playing baseball again, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Opening Day will take place on April 7, and despite a whole lot of posturing by the league about canceling games due to the MLBPA’s hesitancy to accept a bad deal, all 162 games will be played. Of course, that will require some flexibility with regards to playing doubleheaders early in the season.

Here’s to hoping that we do not get another lockout any time soon.

