MLB And The MLBPA Agreed To A New Labor Deal To End The Lockout

Hey, alright, we’re getting baseball this year. After a months-long lockout and the need for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association agreed to a new labor deal on Thursday that will lead to the commencement of the 2022 season in the coming weeks.

The news of the deal was reported by Evan Drellich of The Athletic and noted person with a new Twitter password Jeff Passan of ESPN.

BREAKING: Players have accepted the owners proposal, and the start of spring training is imminent, sources tell @TheAthletic. Major League Baseball is back. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 10, 2022

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

The specifics of the new CBA have not been fully reported, but Jesse Rogers of ESPN did bring one important detail: MLB will go back to having nine-inning doubleheaders and will get rid of the automatic runner on second base at the start of extra innings.

Baseball is really back. Nine inning doubleheaders and regular extra inning rules return. Man on 2nd is a thing of the past. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 10, 2022

As for when we’ll see teams playing baseball again, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Opening Day will take place on April 7, and despite a whole lot of posturing by the league about canceling games due to the MLBPA’s hesitancy to accept a bad deal, all 162 games will be played. Of course, that will require some flexibility with regards to playing doubleheaders early in the season.

The players union accepts the deal and once owners agree, which is a formality, it’s official. Opening Day is April 7 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 10, 2022

Spring training games will start about March 18-20 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 10, 2022

Full season, full pay, season will be extended 3 days with doubleheaders to make up for April 7 Opening Day. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 10, 2022

Here’s to hoping that we do not get another lockout any time soon.