At long last, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players’ Association appear to be actively negotiating a deal for the 2020 season that will reportedly include prorated pay for the athletes and an expanded playoff format that will include more teams.

Reporting from Jon Heyman of MLB Network indicated that commissioner Rob Manfred flew directly to Arizona, where union chief Tony Clark lives, to meet face-to-face with Clark this week. That meeting seemingly allowed each side to get closer to this deal, with the players seemingly nagging two big concessions from the league in prorated pay and the expanded playoffs.

Breaking: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and players union chief Tony Clark had what’s being called a productive meeting face to face in Arizona. Meeting was called at Manfred’s request — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

Breaking: MLB and players union are closing in on an agreement to play the 2020 season, via players. Deal expected to be for prorated pay and include expanded playoffs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

The precise number of games remains to be seen, but outspoken Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer put out a lengthy Twitter thread this week indicating the league could fit more than 70 games in if things moved quickly. On the other hand, MLB has repeatedly put forth offers in the neighborhood of a 50-game season. How an agreement on full prorated pay, which the league had been hesitant to include, changes this math remains to be seen, but it seems the union’s major concession was to waive any grievance against the league.

As part of the pending agreement to play the 2020 season between MLB and the players union, the union has agreed to waive any grievance. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 17, 2020

Expanded playoffs had garnered a general consensus during these negotiations as a way of earning back revenue by putting more high-stakes games on TV. Especially with a shorter season, it’s also a way to ensure high-profile, talented teams don’t miss the playoffs by way of a cold spell at the wrong time.

Despite these concessions, there was quickly pushback on Heyman’s reporting that the deal was close, with indications that it’s more that these are the first serious negotiations, not just posturing, that the two sides have done, but a deal is not imminent.

There is no agreement between MLB and the MLBPA. MLB knows players must get full pro rata. League wants players to waive right to grieve. Expanded playoffs a part of this. Number of games is vital. Other issues, too. There is work to be done. But a pathway to a deal does exist. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 17, 2020

Source says no deal is close yet between MLB and MLBPA beccause the proposal was just sent by MLB. No agreement even in principle at this point. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) June 17, 2020

The MLBPA has received a new proposal, as is being reported. But the idea that a deal is close is "wrong," per source. No agreement in principle. — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) June 17, 2020

There is not even a deal in principle between MLB/PA, but 1 involved person said with Manfred/Clark meeting face to face the rhetoric portion of the program is over, and the real negotiations have begun. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 17, 2020

Told Rob Manfred and Tony Clark are meeting right now at Clark’s house in the Phoenix area. New proposal made by owners. No deal on horizon. @Sportico @soshnick — Barry M. Bloom (@Boomskie) June 17, 2020

As has been the case for weeks, it seems the talks remain fluid, but there is at least some optimism now that the two sides are negotiating in person.