The World Series was pretty great for the second year in a row, and we’re in the middle of a dinger golden age. Is baseball great? You bet. But it’s very possible that the sport is also broken on some level. Some of the principals seem to think so, especially when it comes to the economics of the game.
We’re currently staring at the end of a glacially-paced offseason that may result in several star players going into Spring Training without jobs due to the inability of teams to spend on free agents in the way that they almost always do.
A work stoppage has been mentioned as a possible response to the rampant frugality and increasing allegations of collusion, but while the rhetoric seems to be intense, we’re probably not there … yet.
The current collective bargaining agreement expires in December 2021. That means there’s a lot of time for that rancor to grow, but there’s also a little bit of time to save baseball from itself. And I’ve got a plan to do it. It’s a plan that involves the seemingly impossible resurrection of a shuttered franchise, and the fleecing of some rich guys to pay some other rich guys a whole lotta money.
Yeah why the hell not?
Also, that youppi thing is hilarious.
All I know is this, if they strike again, I don’t care who’s at fault…I’m never watching or going to a game again, ever. Once in a lifetime is enough.
Not sure why the owners are being blamed entirely for this off-season mess. (I realize you are not stating that) When an above average 1B (career .781 OPS) like Eric Hosmer turns down a 7 year $140M deal from SD, and a 7 year $147M deal from K.C. how is it owner collusion? No way is Eric Hosmer worth more than $21M a year.
Hearkens me back to my one and only visit to Montreal when I was a young choir boy…singing at the Notre-Dame Basilica with the St Peters Boys Choir…but that wasn’t the hight point…nor the low point for that matter. After one of our concerts…I purchased a Montreal Expos cap from the sporting store…one of those flat on the top jobs. I loved that hat! That was a high point…the low point, was while driving to another gig, I stuck my head out the window, and lost the hat! The driver refused to pull over so I could retrieve it. The driver, the father of the two boys we were staying with, claimed there wasn’t enough time to make it to church safely…I was out of luck…just like the Montreal Expos, who finished in 2nd place in the National League that year (1981).
I’m all for your idea Jason…it would be tremendous to bring baseball back to Montreal!