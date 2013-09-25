Nate Diaz Is Bailing On His Fight Against Gray Maynard For His 10-Year High School Reunion

Nate Diaz is one of the fighters involved in the five currently scheduled fights taking place at The Ultimate Fighter 18 Finale on Saturday, November 30 in Las Vegas. Or at least he was. Diaz is supposed to be facing Gray Maynard in a rematch of their main event fight from UFC Fight Night back in 2010, but if Nick’s younger brother’s Twitter account is to be taken seriously, he’s backing out of this fight to attend his 10-year high school reunion.

The Tweet was about as random as we’ve come to expect from either of the Diaz brothers, but UFC President Dana White isn’t taking it as a serious statement just yet, because, well, it’s from a Diaz brother.

“I was shocked! Diaz brothers doing something crazy? Shocked! I don’t know. I heard about it yesterday, someone told me about it. I haven’t talked to Joe, or Nate or anybody so I don’t know. I don’t even know if it’s true. I don’t even know if Nate did this — did he talk to Joe Silva? If he really Tweeted that he’s going to his high school reunion, and didn’t call Joe and those guys … [shrugs]. I don’t take Twitter for news, it’s not an official statement.” (Via MMA Mania)

If it does become his official statement and Nate is indeed backing out of his fight, can the UFC at least send a camera to follow him around at his reunion? Because it must be really important if he’s willing to forfeit a paycheck and possible bonuses, and I’m hoping that it’s because he wants to go and have a Jet Li in The One moment and just try to kick everyone’s ass at one time. That seems like the most Diaz reason to do anything.