Nebraska Volleyball Set A World Record For Attendance At A Women’s Sporting Event With 92,003

On Wednesday evening, the Nebraska women’s volleyball team got set to play Omaha in a very different setting than they were used to. Volleyball is wildly popular in Nebraska, and the Huskers decided that after selling out their arena they should try playing a game inside Memorial Stadium, which is getting set to be filled on Saturdays for football.

The result was one of the most incredible scenes you’ll see this year in sports, as 92,003 packed their way into a football stadium to watch a women’s volleyball match, setting a new world record for the most people to attend a women’s sporting event of any kind, anywhere.

It’s incredibly cool and the clips from the match are pretty wild, as it’s an absolute sea of red in the crowd, with stands built up next to the court and then the normal football seats packed as well.

Unsurprisingly, the Huskers dominated the match, as the No. 4 team in the country rolled through the first two sets, winning both at 25-14 a piece. It was quite the showing both from the team and gave the Nebraska faithful a good reason to have made their way to a record-setting evening. The pressure is now firmly on Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football team to give those same fans something to cheer about the next time they head to Memorial Stadium, now that they’ve gotten a refreshed taste of what dominance can look like in that building.

