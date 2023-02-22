patrick mahomes
Netflix Announced ‘Quarterback’ A New Documentary Series Featuring Patrick Mahomes

Netflix has found a successful formula in the form of all-access sports documentaries, starting with Formula 1: Drive to Survive and continuing with their recent PGA Tour offering, Full Swing.

Next on Netflix’s list is football, with an upcoming series called Quarterback, which the streaming giant announced on Wednesday will premiere this summer after following Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota for the past season, with them being mic’d up for each game this year.

It should be a pretty fascinating look at three quarterbacks at very different stages of their careers and with very different on-field situations. Mahomes, of course, went on to win another Super Bowl and MVP award this year in Kansas City, while Cousins led the Vikings to a strong regular season record but a Divisional round exit from the postseason. Mariota, meanwhile, started the year as the Falcons starter before eventually ceding that role to rookie Desmond Ridder for the closing stretch of the season for an Atlanta team that was only competing for a playoff spot thanks to being in a woeful division.

After wide lens looks at F1 and the PGA Tour, where they only really dive into a team or a player for an episode or two, it’ll be interesting to see how this series is structured with just the three quarterbacks as subjects for a series.

