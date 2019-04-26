The Giants Drafting Daniel Jones At No. 6 Is Almost Indefensible

Uproxx/Getty

There were a few surprises near the top of the 2019 NFL Draft, like Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock of the Oakland Raiders selecting Clelin Ferrell, anticipated to go in the back half of the first round, at No. 4 overall. No team made a bigger head scratching decision, however, than the New York Giants who at No. 6 overall picked Duke quarterback Daniel Jones as the second QB taken.

Jones going to the Giants wasn’t a tremendous surprise, as they also had the 17th pick and there had been rumors GM Dave Gettleman was a big Jones fan. Going sixth was a shock, though, especially after Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen fell into their lap. Gettleman explained afterward that he was a big fan of Jones after watching tape, but really fell in love with the quarterback at the Senior Bowl.

Gettleman says he fell in love with Daniel Jones at the Senior Bowl. “After the three series I watched, I saw a professional quarterback. So that’s when I was in full-blown love.” #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) April 26, 2019

He also insisted he had Jones having the same grade as Allen. You’d be hard pressed to find a single soul who does draft analysis for a living who would even come close to agreeing.