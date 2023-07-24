The Complete ‘Madden 24’ Player Ratings For The New York Giants

This past week, the folks at EA Sports steadily unveiled this year’s player ratings for Madden 24, as the game is now three weeks away from its August 15 release date. Player ratings are always a source of debate, but they do provide at least a decent look at each team’s strengths and weaknesses, with the understanding that preseason ratings can never account for any major leaps players could potentially make in an offseason.

A year ago, the New York Giants were among the league’s biggest surprises, as they vaulted into the playoffs in Brian Daboll’s first season as head coach, beating the Vikings in the Wild Card before getting thumped by the Eagles in the Divisional round. Now, they have to back that up when there are expectations on them. Daniel Jones (75 OVR) was rewarded with a big contract this offseason, while Saquon Barkley (93 OVR) failed to get his and will holdout through camp before deciding whether to sign the franchise tag. Without Barkley, the Giants rushing attack takes a major hit and more pressure would fall on Jones’ shoulders in the passing game, with a middling receiving corps around him. However, Darren Waller (86 OVR) being added to the roster should provide Jones with a new favorite safety valve at tight end. While the offense was solid last year, it was the defense that led the way for New York, headlined by Dexter Lawrence (94 OVR) in the middle of the defensive line. Whether that group can remain as stingy as they were a year ago will likely determine how much of their success they can replicate in 2023, barring another leap from Jones not many see coming.

Here is the full Madden 24 depth chart for the Giants, broken down by position with each player’s overall rating.

QB

Daniel Jones: 75

Tyrod Taylor: 66

DJ Davidson: 63

RB

Saquon Barkley: 93

Matt Breida: 73

Eric Gray: 69

Jashaun Corbin: 66

Gary Brightwell: 65

WR

Sterling Shepard: 81

Parris Campbell: 77

Darius Slayton: 77

Isaiah Hodgins: 77

Jamison Crowder: 75

Wan’Dale Robinson: 74

Jaydon Mickens: 71

Jalin Hyatt: 70

Collin Johnson: 69

Jeff Smith: 68

David Sills V: 66

TE

Darren Waller: 86

Daniel Bellinger: 70

Lawrence Cager: 67

Tommy Sweeney: 64

Casey Kreiter: 30

LT

Andrew Thomas: 92

Tyre Phillips: 67

Korey Cunningham: 55

RT

Evan Neal: 73

Matt Peart: 67

Devery Hamilton: 57

LG

Joshua Ezeudu: 67

Shane Lemieux: 65

Jack Anderson: 61

RG

Mark Glowinski: 74

Marcus McKethan: 65

Wyatt Davis: 63

C

John Michael Schmitz: 71

Ben Bredeson: 66

JC Hassenauer: 62

DT

Dexter Lawrence II: 94

Rakeem Nunez-Roches: 69

LE

A’Shawn Robinson: 74

Vernon Butler Jr: 67

Ryder Anderson: 62

RE

Leonard Williams: 82

Jordon Riley: 62

LOLB

Azeez Ojulari: 76

Oshane Ximines: 72

Tomon Fox: 62

Elerson Smith: 62

MLB

Bobby Okereke: 81

Jarrad Davis: 70

Micah McFadden: 68

Darrian Beavers: 64

Carter Coughlin: 62

ROLB

Kayvon Thibodeaux: 80

Jihad Ward: 68

Cam Brown: 63

CB

Adoree’ Jackson: 81

Deonte Banks: 76

Amani Oruwariye: 74

Darnay Holmes: 71

Aaron Robinson: 71

Tre Hawkins III: 66

Rodarius Williams: 65

FS

Xavier McKinney: 80

RJason Pinnock: 68

Trenton Thompson: 61

SS

Bobby McCain: 77

Dane Belton: 68

Gervarrius Owens: 64

K

Graham Gano: 83

P

Jamie Gillan: 75