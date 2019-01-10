The Jets Are Reportedly Hiring Former Dolphins Coach Adam Gase

01.09.19 22 mins ago

Getty Image

Slowly but surely the NFL’s coaching vacancies are being filled. The Cardinals, Packers, and Bucs all made hires this week, bringing in Kliff Kingsbury, Matt LaFleur, and Bruce Arians, respectively, and now the Jets can be added to that list.

Like the rest of those franchises, the Jets are going with an offensive coach. New York will bring in a familiar foe to lead their franchise, as recently fired Dolphins coach Adam Gase will reportedly be the new head coach in the Meadowlands, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Jets
TAGSNEW YORK JETS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 2 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP