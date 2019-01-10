The Jets Are Reportedly Hiring Former Dolphins Coach Adam Gase

Getty Image

Slowly but surely the NFL’s coaching vacancies are being filled. The Cardinals, Packers, and Bucs all made hires this week, bringing in Kliff Kingsbury, Matt LaFleur, and Bruce Arians, respectively, and now the Jets can be added to that list.

Like the rest of those franchises, the Jets are going with an offensive coach. New York will bring in a familiar foe to lead their franchise, as recently fired Dolphins coach Adam Gase will reportedly be the new head coach in the Meadowlands, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.