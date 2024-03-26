texans santas
The NFL Will Play On Christmas Day Again This Year Even Though It’s A Wednesday

The NFL has played games on Christmas Day over the last two years, first taking the opportunity in 2022 of Christmas being on a Sunday to play a trio of games and, because that did so well, they ran it back this past year with Christmas falling on a Monday.

However, in 2024, the holiday falls on a Wednesday which meant most expected the league to take at least one year off from its Christmas programming, as they don’t ever play games on Wednesday. However, the NFL can’t help but look at the ratings for their Christmas slate the last couple years and not have their eyes do the cartoon slot machine thing with money signs, so as reported by Jonathan Jones of CBS and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league will indeed put a game on Christmas this year.

One would think they will have to schedule a bye (or Thursday night games) the week before for whoever plays that Wednesday, and that’ll be a trick for the NFL schedule maker.

UPDATE: They will not get a bye or Thursday games, but instead Saturday games meaning a short week into a short week for the four teams that get put on the Christmas schedule.

While I’m not sure the players on the teams that draw the Christmas assignment will be thrilled with a Wednesday night game, the team owners will be and fans will gobble it up. The real loser here is the NBA, which has always made a 5-game Christmas slate its marquee day of the regular season, only to have the NFL slide on in to steal away a chunk of the spotlight.

