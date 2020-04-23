NFL Draft Big Board: Ranking The Best Linebackers By Tier

The NFL Draft begins tonight, and as such we’re winding through the last of our big boards, this time looking at an interesting linebacker group.

At the top is Isaiah Simmons, an absolute freak that can play about four different positions on defense, all very well, and is nominally a linebacker but is better referred to as a football player. From there you have some potential first-round middle linebackers, decent depth for Day 2, and some Wild Cards that could jump up boards or be steals on Day 3.

Tier 1

Isaiah Simmons: There are rumors that Simmons may be on the slide in the top 10 due to a run on offensive tackles at the top of the draft and movement for QBs as well. Don’t overthink this, GMs. Take the 6’4, 238 pound swiss army knife that can play anywhere from rush backer to safety and runs a 4.39 40 and has a 39 inch vertical.

He’s not just an Underwear Olympics gold medalist, he’s insanely productive. He had 102 tackles, 16 TFLs, 8 sacks, 3 interceptions, and 7 pass breakups last season for Clemson.

Take. Him.

Tier 2

Kenneth Murray: The Oklahoma standout was the glue that held the Sooner defense together. He flies to the football, can cover the field side to side, and loves attacking downhill. He’s been highly productive and while there are some questions of strength when blockers get to him at the second level, he figures to be an immediate starter for someone in the middle next season and rack up tackles.

Patrick Queen: Hi, Bill here, this is my first write-up on this one and before I begin, take Isaiah Simmons. Anyway! Patrick Queen is one heck of a football player. A brain of a defense, Queen is the type of guy whose football IQ, ability to read plays, and athleticism makes him a potential centerpiece as a Mike linebacker. Not the most physically imposing linebacker at 6’ and 229 pounds, but he threw down a 4.5 40 at the combine, which comes through in his film. His tackling will decide if he’s a Pro Bowl-level player or just a consistently good player, but a team is going to look very smart for drafting him.

Tier 3

Malik Harrison: Brings the physicality you want out of a Mike linebacker. Harrison saw the field during all four years in Columbus and got a little better each year, culminating in a senior campaign where he recorded 75 tackles, 16.5(!!) of which were for loss. A dude you want on the field against the run, Harrison is a tough, physical, downhill linebacker who tackles reliably. Questions exist about how he will fare against the pass, but there’s a lot to like here.

Jordyn Brooks: Here’s a project, but a potentially fun one. Drafting defensive players from Texas Tech is normally — sorry, Red Raiders fans — a terrible idea, but Brooks is capable of doing a whole lot on the field. He’s an alert, quick, and aggressive linebacker who wraps dudes up when he tackles them. He needs plenty of refinement, especially in coverage, but the physical profile and football IQ in a 6’, 240 pound frame could very much be worth it.