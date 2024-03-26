The NFL Will Change To The XFL Kickoff Model In 2024

The NFL’s annual owner meetings have produced a handful of significant rule changes after a vote by ownership on a number of proposals from teams and the competition committee.

Among them include approval of the proposal to eliminate the hip drop tackle, which garnered attention after injuries to some players and has sparked plenty of controversy as, unlike the horse collar, it figures to be much more difficult to legislate out. It is used frequently by defenders as a legitimate tackling technique that avoids the previous points of emphasis on not hitting players in the head or dragging them down from up high, and the NFLPA even put out a statement requesting it not be removed.

Beyond that, there are now more reviewable plays — a passer’s knee being down before throwing a pass and the game clock being at 0:00 before a snap (not the play clock, crucially) — and a massive kickoff change that is attracting most of the attention.

Here are the approved 2024 playing rules, bylaws and resolutions pic.twitter.com/xREJb7M1Mq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 26, 2024

The NFL will enact the XFL model that places the kicker back at the 35, a returner (or two) between the goal line and the 20, and the other 19 or 20 players on the field lined up within 5-10 yards of each other. The kicking team’s players will all line up on the opposing 40, while the receiving team can have players between the 30-35, limiting high speed collisions. The players can move once the ball hits the ground or when it’s fielded.

Kicking off a new era: Owners just approved the NFL Hybrid Kickoff rule, per source. After years of tweaks turned one of the game’s most exciting moments into a “dead, ceremonial play”, the league hopes this overhaul will yield what it wants: fewer injuries and more returns. pic.twitter.com/jHLAjZJm0z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024

In practice, it looks like this.

Here’s what the new NFL kickoff will look like this season: pic.twitter.com/vtR5bqGZLK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 26, 2024

The idea is to create more returns, something the NFL wants desperately after the new touchback rule led to a steep dropoff, without the risk of the massive collisions we used to see with players flying downfield at each other. The touchback rule also changes, as there are no fair catches but a touchback that hits the endzone gets brought out to the 30, not the 25, encouraging kickers to thread the needle and put the ball in a returnable spot.