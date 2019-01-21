For the first time in NFL history, Conference Championship Sunday featured two overtime games, as the Rams managed to topple the Saints in New Orleans, and the Patriots beat the Chiefs in Kansas City.
The latter result reignited the argument over the NFL’s overtime rules, which allow for the coin toss to be of vital importance to the outcome of the game. A touchdown by any team ends the game, even if it’s a first possession march by the team that wins the toss. A field goal on the first possession can no longer end the game thanks to a recent rule change, but after that, it becomes sudden death.
On Sunday in Arrowhead, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes dueled down the stretch in a wildly entertaining fourth quarter that saw the two orchestrating numerous late drives to take the lead and/or tie the game. However, there was a sense that whichever team won the toss was likely to win the game because neither defense had provided much resistance late, and as expected, after the Patriots won the toss, they marched down the field for a touchdown to end the game in rather anti-climactic fashion.
As the inevitable became reality, fans took to social media to complain about the NFL’s overtime rules that prevented us from the drama of Mahomes getting a chance to answer Brady’s drive. Patriots fans are quick to point out this only became a major issue after New England won, insisting its just salty fans that just want to see Brady and the Pats lose. Objectively, they are correct. There is no doubt the overtime rules in the NFL became a hotter topic of discussion because it was the Patriots taking advantage of them and not the Chiefs.
Could it not change to be like Hockey where the OT rules are different in the playoffs. I would be for keeping the current rules in the regular season and moving to a full quarter of OT in the playoffs.
An extra quarter is really the best option.
I’ve always felt a full quarter was preferable (No sudden Death), with a tie after the extra quarter. During playoffs, if the extra quarter doesn’t settle it, do a college style overtime until a winner is decided.
I just feel like both offenses should get to touch the ball, whether that’s a full quarter or ten minutes or whatever, it doesn’t seem right that if the toss winner gets a good break, the games over. Thank God they got rid of the first field goal deciding it at least, but it still needs work for sure.
The argument that defense is part of the game too doesn’t hold up unless both teams have to demonstrate it.
Da Debils game!
Guess I’m in the minority. You have 4 quarters to win the ball game. If the Chiefs couldn’t beat them in regulation time, and Brady marched his offense down the field to a TD without any sort of competent defense by the Chiefs in OT, then why should we give Mahomes a chance? You win as a team, you lose as a team. Everybody mad that Brady did what Brady does should turn their rage towards that chiefs defense. Pathetic.
Having an advantage based on something arbitrary like a coin toss seems weird for a do or die game. If you get bad breaks in the regular season and lose, you’re right, no excuse.
For the regular aseason, the current rule is fine. In the playoffs, two extra 10 minute periods treated as a 20 minute game with a halftime in between so both teams play each side of the field and get the ball to start each “half”. Eliminates the advantage of the coin toss and any wind or field condition advantage. If you are still tied after each mini game, you run it back again.