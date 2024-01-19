We’re Picking Winners For The 2024 NFL Divisional Round Weekend

Only seven games remain in the 2023-24 NFL season. That is a wild reality after watching six Wild Card matchups across a three-day period, but the field of contenders for the Super Bowl is shrinking with haste. As the Divisional Round approaches, the full-game opportunities are also slimming down in this space but, fear not, there is more to come. The first week of the playoffs was quite solid, even without the help of the Dallas Cowboys, and we’re back for more.

But first… the season-long record.

Wild Card Weekend: 3-1

2023 Season: 49-39-4

Come get these winners.

Baltimore Ravens (-9.5) over Houston Texans — Widely Available

Because I was on Houston last week, I can say this with perhaps a bit less blowback, but I think the Texans are in for a long day. This is a different animal than facing the Browns at home, as Baltimore is better, deeper, and more rested, plus the game is on the road for Houston. Long-time readers may recoil at seeing me hand out a big favorite like this, but anything under 10 would be a go from me.

Green Bay Packers (+9.5) over San Francisco 49ers — Widely Available

I don’t love this, but I think it’s the side. Green Bay’s defensive line should, at least in theory, be able to heat up Brock Purdy on one side. On the other, it will all be about whether the Packers can stay on schedule. Aaron Jones looked great last week. So did Jordan Love. Maybe the backdoor will be open if we need it.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+6.5) over Detroit Lions — Widely Available

Wait, no teaser? Well, unfortunately, I am writing this on Thursday evening and the six-point teasers that I could realistically advocate for are just not available right now. I’d love to take the Chiefs up from 2.5 to 8.5, but there isn’t an ideal partner for them at the current numbers. Alas, we are taking the Bucs. Detroit had an incredibly emotional win last week and, honestly, it would’ve been better for us with this number if the Eagles didn’t absolutely lay down on Monday night. Still, I think 6.5 is a good buy for the Bucs, even if it’s possible Tampa overachieved last week.