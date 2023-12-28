We’re Picking Winners For Week 17 Of The 2023 NFL Season

The final days of 2023 are upon us, and the NFL regular season is nearing its conclusion. Only two more weeks remain before the playoffs get underway, and all 32 teams are in action between Thursday and Monday. Week 16 wasn’t exactly fantastic for us, particularly on Saturday and Sunday, but a 2-3 result isn’t terribly dire. Still, we endeavor for more in advance of Week 17.

Before issuing this week’s picks, let’s take a glance at the season-long progress.

Week 16: 2-3

2023 Season: 41-35-4

Come get these winners.

TEASER: Cleveland Browns (-1.5) over New York Jets and New Orleans Saints (+8.5) over Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Widely Available

Joe Flacco revenge game?! The Browns’ defense is at least as good as the Jets defense, if not better, and Cleveland has the better offense playing at home with more to play for. I also tend to lean on home teams on Thursday evenings, so that one explains itself. I was tempted to grab New Orleans on its own but, once the line moved off of the key number of three, the Saints fit snugly into a teaser leg.

Washington Commanders (+13) over San Francisco 49ers — DraftKings

It’s Jacoby Brissett time. I personally think Brissett is better than Sam Howell and, at the very least, it’s not a downgrade. Washington is catching 13 at home here and, as the world tries to bank on a bounce-back from the Niners, we’ll be happy with a 10-point home loss.

TEASER: Jacksonville Jaguars (-0.5) over Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs (-1) over Cincinnati Bengals — Widely Available

Let’s call this our “get right” teaser. Trevor Lawrence’s status is in doubt, and the Jags have lost four in a row. However, Lawrence has never missed a game in his career, and Jacksonville should be able to get us to the window at home. Kansas City’s struggles have been well-documented, but we’re buying the dip here in a home game with real stakes.

Indianapolis Colts (-3.5) over Las Vegas Raiders — Widely Available

The Colts are a bizarre football team, so this could go very poorly. I’ll acknowledge that. However, the Raiders had no business winning the game against the Chiefs last week. Because they did, Las Vegas is now a popular team and, admittedly, the defense is playing well. Still, Indianapolis has the juice to get this home for us.

Green Bay Packers (+2) over Minnesota Vikings — Widely Available

The Nick Mullens experience rolls along for the Vikings, and we’re going the other way. Minnesota just lost TJ Hockenson and injuries are piling up. While the Packers are not playing well at all on defense, they could create some havoc against Mullens. I also just trust Jordan Love more and we’re getting the two points. Let’s ride.