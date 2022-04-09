dwayne haskins
The NFL Community Remembered Dwayne Haskins After His Tragic Passing

Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning when he was hit by a car in Florida, according to his agent. Haskins, who was 24, was with a number of other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers for an offseason workout.

In the aftermath of Haskins’ passing, both of the NFL teams for which he played in his career — the Washington Commanders, which took him with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and the Steelers — put out statements. Washington’s statement came by way of the Snyder family, while Pittsburgh’s was authored by head coach Mike Tomlin.

The NFL community came together to celebrate Haskins, with recently-retired All-Pro safety and fellow Ohio State Buckeye Malcolm Jenkins saying “we’ve lost a king before we got to watch his rein.”

Haskins was memorialized by a number of individuals who spent time around him as a teammate. This included Cincinnati Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow, who famously transferred to LSU after getting beaten out by Haskins for the backup quarterback job at Ohio State in 2017, giving him a leg up in the race to get the starting nod the following year — Haskins would go on to set a number of team records en route to being named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy for the conference and Rose Bowl-winning Buckeyes.

