The NFL Community Remembered Dwayne Haskins After His Tragic Passing

Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning when he was hit by a car in Florida, according to his agent. Haskins, who was 24, was with a number of other members of the Pittsburgh Steelers for an offseason workout.

In the aftermath of Haskins’ passing, both of the NFL teams for which he played in his career — the Washington Commanders, which took him with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and the Steelers — put out statements. Washington’s statement came by way of the Snyder family, while Pittsburgh’s was authored by head coach Mike Tomlin.

Statement from Washington Commanders’ co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder on the loss of 24-year-old Dwayne Haskins. pic.twitter.com/0ATwGO0si6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

The NFL community came together to celebrate Haskins, with recently-retired All-Pro safety and fellow Ohio State Buckeye Malcolm Jenkins saying “we’ve lost a king before we got to watch his rein.”

This is incredibly sad news. My heart goes out to the Haskins family and all his loved ones. We’ve lost a king before we got to watch his rein 🕊👑 @dh_simba7 https://t.co/TYgtF3Rh4R pic.twitter.com/2HTGMdDz3v — Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) April 9, 2022

Omg… My Condolences Go Out To Dwayne Haskins & His Family🙏🏼😔 — 🦅MaddMaxx🦅 (@CrosbyMaxx) April 9, 2022

Horrific news, so terribly sad. Rest In Peace Dwayne. 🙏🏼 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 9, 2022

RIP Dwayne Haskins.. heartbreaking… Prayers to his family & loved ones.

Love yours while they’re here! — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 9, 2022

Rip Dwayne 😓😪 🙏🏾 — Malik Willis (@malikwillis) April 9, 2022

Sending love to my @steelers family today and the Haskins family. Sad to lose such a young member of our family.

RIP Dwayne Haskins 🙏 — Brett Keisel (@bkeisel99) April 9, 2022

Prayers up for Dwayne Haskins and his family 🙏🏾 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 9, 2022

RIP Dwayne Haskinshttps://t.co/oS7PqqgRqI — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) April 9, 2022

My Lord… prayers for Dwayne’s family 🙏🏽 — Damien Harris (@DHx34) April 9, 2022

Lost for words…RIP Dwayne https://t.co/PI1kfOtFAw — Kenny Pickett (@kennypickett10) April 9, 2022

I’m speechless — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) April 9, 2022

Haskins was memorialized by a number of individuals who spent time around him as a teammate. This included Cincinnati Bengals signal caller Joe Burrow, who famously transferred to LSU after getting beaten out by Haskins for the backup quarterback job at Ohio State in 2017, giving him a leg up in the race to get the starting nod the following year — Haskins would go on to set a number of team records en route to being named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Heisman Trophy for the conference and Rose Bowl-winning Buckeyes.

Tough to find the words… you will be missed pic.twitter.com/x9bNzmRvCv — Joey Burrow (@JoeyB) April 9, 2022

The world lost a great person today. When Dwayne first walked into the locker room I could tell he was an upbeat guy. He was always making people smile, never taking life for granted. His impact on me will last a forever. — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) April 9, 2022

Tell YOUR loved ONEs…. tHAT YOU LOVE THEM!!! ❤️ Life is so short!! Rip Dwayne Haskins!

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) April 9, 2022

Rest In Peace Dwayne smfh this world don’t make no sense 🤦🏽‍♂️❤️‍🩹 — Marcus Allen (@Chico_Hndrxx) April 9, 2022