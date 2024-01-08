The NFL Released The Full TV Schedule For Wild Card Weekend

While the Dolphins and Bills were still battling it out for the AFC East crown and the 2-seed in the conference, the NFL released the full schedule for Wild Card weekend at halftime of the Buffalo-Miami battle since everything was set except for two matchups (and all 14 playoff teams were locked in).

Unsurprisingly, the Saturday afternoon game will be the Browns at Texans, as Houston has been in the leadoff spot on Wild Card weekend pretty much any year they’ve won the AFC South. The Saturday night game will be the Chiefs at home against either the Steelers or Dolphins in a Peacock exclusive, which you can bet will lead to some very unhappy fans when they realize they need to pay for NBC’s app to watch a playoff game — NBC spent all of Sunday night’s game plugging this, but it will still catch plenty of folks off guard.

Also coming as little surprise is FOX getting Packers-Cowboys in the midday slate, with the either Steelers-Bills or Bills-Dolphins going to CBS at 1 p.m. and Matthew Stafford’s return to Detroit earning the primetime placement on NBC. The Eagles traveling to Tampa will round out the weekend’s games on ESPN, with the full schedule available below.

Saturday, January 13

Browns at Texans, 4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

TBD (Steelers OR Dolphins) at Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Sunday, January 14

Steelers at Bills OR Bills at Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Packers at Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX)

Rams at Lions, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, January 15

Eagles at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)