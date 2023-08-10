NFL+ Subscriptions Will Now Include NFL Network And NFL RedZone

The NFL launched its own streaming service, NFL+, last season, but it was met with fairly reserved fanfare as it only offered access to live preseason games, NFL Films archives, and local and primetime regular season and playoff games on a phone or tablet (a restriction that’s part of the league’s TV deal).

Only being able to watch games on a second screen limited the scope of what fans got out of the package, but it was apparently just a foundation for the league building out a larger streaming platform. This year, with the league shifting its Season Ticket package to YouTube TV rather than DirecTV, it was also able to add more to NFL+ by renegotiating their own rights with a new service. As such, the NFL announced that all NFL+ subscriptions will now include the ability to watch NFL Network and premium subscriptions will be able to watch NFL RedZone — with the biggest note being both channels will be available on the NFL+ TV app, not just on small screens.

Unsurprisingly, there is a price hike to go along with these new additions, as the regular package is $6.99 per month or $59.99 annually, while the premium subscription is now $14.99 per month or $99.99 annually — with both annual deals currently available for $20 off. Given RedZone’s popularity and that it requires you to add a sports extra package on most cable or streaming bundles, this is a pretty good deal and provides another option for NFL fans who might have gotten rid of their cable or only keep it for watching games in the fall.