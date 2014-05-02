NFL Players As Pokemon Characters

05.02.14 4 years ago 79 Comments

If there is anything I love more than bad wordplay then I haven’t found it, and it’s probably illegal. So lets get right to business.

Mel Mudkiper


HitmonLee Evans

Ndamukong Suhbat


NidoKing Dunlap

Maurice Jones-Mew

