NFL Running Backs Weren’t Happy Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, And Tony Pollard Couldn’t Get Long-Term Contracts

All eyes were on three NFL players at 4:00 p.m. EST approached on Monday: Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Josh Jacobs of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys. The trio of running backs were given the franchise tag this offseason, and all three hoped to get a long-term deal with their respective teams before the deadline to extend players who were tagged rolled around on Monday afternoon.

Ultimately, all three players struck out, meaning they’re set to play this year on their $10.91 million franchise tenders, which Pollard signed. Barkley and Jacobs, meanwhile, have not, which has led to questions about when they will report to their teams this offseason — Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it’s unexpected that the players will report to training camp.

Barkley was the only one of the trio to have a public reaction to the news, as he tweeted “It is what it is” just before the deadline. But all three players received a whole lot of support from their fellow running backs, like San Francisco 49ers back Christian McCaffrey, who called it “criminal” that they’re all in this situation.

A number of other running backs were especially upset by a tweet from ESPN’s Matt Miller that advocated for not giving players at that position long-term deals, with all of them making clear that they aren’t happy with how the league is approaching paying running backs.

It’s worth mentioning that these tweets were all liked or retweeted by Barkley, Jacobs, and/or Pollard, with Jacobs even reacting to Henry’s post.

Both the Giants and the Raiders will kick off their seasons on Sept. 10.

