The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their top receivers for the next three games after the NFL handed down suspensions to Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards — and free agent John Franklin III — for violating the league’s COVID-19 protocols after an investigation into allegations that Brown had purchased a fake vaccine card made by his former private chef.
Full release pic.twitter.com/DFQ0DCpfvQ
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 2, 2021
As the NFL’s release says, “the NFLPA represented the three players during a joint NFL-NFLPA review into the recent allegations that players misrepresented their vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols. That review supported those allegations and found that the three players violated protocols.”
The Buccaneers offered a brief statement accepting the suspensions, which the three players involved all agreed to serve without an appeal.
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 2, 2021
It’s clear that everyone seems to want this to all go away, but it is a significant story in that it’s not just a violation of NFL policy but a federal crime to use a fake vaccination card — although it seems it won’t get to the point of federal charges coming their way. From a football perspective, it’s a big loss for a Bucs team trying to lock up a top seed in the NFC to have to go into their next three games with the Falcons, Bills, and Saints without two of their biggest weapons on the outside.