We’re Picking Winners For Week 14 Of The 2020 NFL Season

In nearly four full seasons of distributing a five-pack of NFL selections each week, only once had we succumbed to an 0-5 performance. That is until Week 13 of the 2020 campaign. Things went as poorly as possible last week, with a couple of embarrassing blowouts and not a lot to write home about in a positive manner.

Instead of dwelling on the past, however, it is time to press forward with resolve and focus, finding value in the number and fading the noise. Before we get to Week 14’s group of picks, let’s take a look at a maddening season-long performance.

Week 13: 0-5

2020 Season: 31-32-2

Come get these winners.

Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys UNDER 21 points in the first half

This is a pure and utter fade of both offenses and, especially, that of Cincinnati. The Bengals have virtually nothing since Joe Burrow unfortunately went down, and we’re going to need some punts and field goals to get home.

Arizona Cardinals (-2.5) over New York Giants

I have not enjoyed backing the Cardinals in recent weeks, and that almost scares me away here. However, this is a classic buy-low, sell-high spot. The bandwagon is emptying for the Cardinals some struggles and, out of nowhere, the Giants are red-hot. Arizona is still the (much) more talented team, though, and we’re laying the small number.

New York Jets (+14) over Seattle Seahawks

We’re getting an extra couple of points with the “LOL JETS” factor and the notion that Seattle will “get right” after a weirdly terrible performance. 14 is too many for the suddenly pesky Jets to be getting, and we’re going back to our roots with a double-digit underdog. Circle the wagons.

Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills UNDER 48 points

The Bills were unbelievably good on offense last week, making us look silly in the process. That helps get this number to 48 but, with the way the Steelers are scuffling on offense, we like it. Oh, by the way, there is some inclement weather in the forecast, both with precipitation and wind. That is a positive for us.

Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns UNDER 47 points

The Browns absolutely annihilated the poor Titans defense, but the Ravens aren’t the Titans. Both of these teams should be grinding and, with the Ravens involved, the clock should also be moving. We’re putting some trust in both defenses, but it is also at least a slight fade of the Ravens offense and a bet that Cleveland isn’t suddenly the greatest show on turf.