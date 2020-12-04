We’re Picking Winners For Week 13 Of The 2020 NFL Season

After a few weeks in the wilderness, Week 12 was a nice bounce-back in this space when it comes to NFL handicapping. Even with Aaron Rodgers and company running wild on Sunday evening, a 4-1 week isn’t something to (ever) complain about, and that brings a bit of optimism for the final five weeks of the slate.

Week 13 should be quite interesting but, before we get to this week’s group of five selections, let’s take a glance at the full-season progress.

Week 12: 4-1

2020 Season: 31-27-2

Come get these winners.

Cincinnati Bengals (+11.5) over Miami Dolphins

The Bengals really miss Joe Burrow. Everybody knows that. This number is still out of control. Miami has a good defense, and they do have some weapons, but the Dolphins are not the kind of offense that should be laying double figures against another NFL team. Sometimes, you have to stand on principle and this is one of those times.

Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans UNDER 53.5 points

Derrick Henry and company are legitimately good on offense and I wouldn’t say otherwise. However, this number is a few points too high after what Tennessee did to Indianapolis last week. The Browns are pretty good on defense and, almost more importantly, Cleveland is keen on running the ball and keeping the clock moving. Give me punts, field goals and a lot of handoffs.

Arizona Cardinals (+3) over Los Angeles Rams

At a full three, the Cardinals are the only side you can have in their own building. Arizona hasn’t been quite as explosive, and Kyler Murray may not be 100 percent, but the gap between these two teams isn’t large enough for the Cards to be getting a field goal at home. It’s that simple on this one.

Los Angeles Chargers (PK) over New England Patriots

It makes me want to throw up to take the Chargers here, but we have to do what we do. Los Angeles is maddening, not particularly well coached and used to losing games in horrific fashion. New England has the best coach of all-time. That’s scary, but I am not a believer in the Pats and the Chargers are undervalued because of all of their nonsense. Send help.

San Francisco 49ers (PK) over Buffalo Bills

I believe in the getting-healthy Niners. That defense is legitimate, and this is still priced like it would’ve been three weeks ago when San Francisco’s roster situation was dire. I know the game is in Glendale (and you should know that too!) but we’re getting a good price on the Niners. I firmly believe that here.