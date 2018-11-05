Getty Image

Each week, millions tune in to NFL games and, while not everyone has a financial investment in the outcome, a lot of people from around the country wager on professional football. More often than not, the institutions offering the opportunity to wager end up winning money (the buildings are tall and shiny for a reason in the desert), but, a few times per season, the “public” wins big and, apparently, the stars aligned during Week 9.

While Thursday’s game was largely harmless given the ugly nature of the battle between the Raiders and 49ers, things quickly spiraled for the Las Vegas sportsbooks on Sunday.