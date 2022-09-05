Nick Kyrgios is as well-known for his antics on the tennis court as his tremendous skill level, as the Australian star bounces between being one of the most-skilled players in the world and one of the most combustable.

Recently, Kyrgios has started to put it all together and his performance has become more consistent, as he’s paired his phenomenal serve and big game with a more level-headed approach. Still, he can’t help himself but to break out the unnecessary flair at times and, occasionally, do something incredibly silly that backfires on him in the form of a lost point.

On Sunday night against top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, we saw all of that in action as Kyrgios won the first set 7-6 in a tiebreak before dropping the second set 6-3. In the third set, Kyrgios was headed to a point won after ripping a forehand down the line with Medvedev at the net, who could only stab at the ball and had it pop up, well wide and short of the net. However, Kyrgios decided to keep running, going onto Medvedev’s side of the net, and spiked the ball into the court in a cheeky move that, unfortunately, was illegal and actually lost him the point.

well this was… odd pic.twitter.com/zl94yPmGwL — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022

You can’t cross the net and hit a ball in the air — same as reaching over the net to hit the ball — which is usually not a thing that can happen or anyone would even bother trying, but in this case, Kyrgios couldn’t help himself but to have some fun with the crowd and the result was absolutely hilarious, albeit maybe not the smartest thing to do in the Round of 16 when facing the top seed.