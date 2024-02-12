The San Francisco 49ers scoring the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVIII wasn’t a surprise, and Christian McCaffrey finding the end zone first wasn’t a particularly big shock, either. How it all happened, though, was pretty wild, as it took until the 4:23 mark of the second quarter for either the Niners or the Kansas City Chiefs to score a touchdown.

And then, there was the play that ended in a touchdown, which was nothing short of wild. Facing a second-and-10 from the Kansas City 21, Brock Purdy dropped back and threw a pass backwards to Jauan Jennings, which is a telltale sign that a double pass is on. It looked for a second like Jennings was going to try and throw it down the field in the face of pressure, but instead, he turned and threw it horizontally to McCaffrey, who had a few blockers ahead of him.

McCaffrey was able to do the rest after he reeled in the football, as NFL Offensive Player of the Year took off and made his way into the end zone untouched.

All of us here at Uproxx Sports would like to congratulate all, like, 17 people in the world who had money on Jauan Jennings throwing a touchdown in this one.