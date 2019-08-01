Ninja Announced He’s Leaving Twitch For Streaming Competitor Mixer

Getty Image

Ninja is leaving Twitch, a blow to the streaming service and likely another big payday for the most famous Fortnite player in the world. Tyler Blevins, the government name for the super video game streamer who got his own New Year’s Eve party in Times Square to ring in 2019, announced that he’s headed to streaming service Mixer exclusively.

Blevins announced the decision on Twitter with a video he shared on Thursday, staging a fake press conference where he answered questions about the move asked by reporters that were actually just him in various costumes.

He later shared a less professionally filmed video that explained a bit more about the decision, stating that he wants to get back to his “roots” as a streamer.