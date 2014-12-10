Nobody Has Ever Been More Displeased Than This Michigan Fan

Senior Editor
12.09.14

Look at this girl. Look at that snarl. Look how angry she is. Michigan just lost at home to Eastern Michigan, 45-42. Three days ago they lost at home to the New Jersey Institute of Technology. It doesn’t get any worse than that.

Wait, no, it does.

It really does.

What a rough few years for the maize and blue.

