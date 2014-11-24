North Carolina’s Football Team Caused $10,000 In Damages To Duke’s Facilities After Their Win

North Carolina went on the road and beat Duke 45-20 on Thursday night for their first football win over their rival since 2011. To celebrate, they went and spray-painted all over Duke’s visiting locker room and practice field.

Per tradition in the Duke/UNC football game, the winning team gets a victory bell to spray paint with their team’s colors. This year however, players from UNC brought the bell into their locker room and then proceeded to get a bit liberal with it, getting light-blue spray-paint on the walls and carpet and causing what is believed to be in excess of $10,000 in damages. The damages were not discovered until Duke arrived for practice on Sunday.

UNC coach Larry Fedora and AD Bubba Cunningham apologized for their team’s behavior and said they would pay for the damages.

Sounds like UNC has a discipline problem. Maybe that’s why they beat Duke in football nearly half the time.

