Northern Iowa’s QB Walked Around Campus And Asked People About Northern Iowa’s QB

#College Football
Senior Writer
10.02.13 6 Comments

If you’ve never heard of the University of Northern Iowa’s quarterback Sawyer Kollmorgen, you’re not alone. When I first read the name, I just assumed that he was a character on Girls. But as for the people in Cedar Falls, they don’t have much of an excuse for not recognizing the leader of the local football team, because what else are they watching? Friends reruns? Probably. They’re on every channel on TV at some point.

Taking a page from Matt Harvey’s book, Kollmorgen walked around and asked the locals what they thought of Sawyer Kollmorgen, and the results are probably what you’d expect. Sadly, I’d love it if just one person responded, “That dude sucks!” and then threw a pie in his face. We should bring back pie-throwing is what I’m trying to say here.

(Via the Des Moines Register)

Around The Web

TOPICS#College Football
TAGSCOLLEGE FOOTBALLCOLLEGE SPORTSNCAA FOOTBALLNORTHERN IOWANORTHERN IOWA PANTHERSSawyer Kollmorgen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP