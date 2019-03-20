Getty Image

There are a bunch of things in life that can be described as simple pleasures — the smell of fresh cut grass, a warm cup of hot cocoa on a cold winter’s day, getting to spend time with loved ones, etc. None of those things, however, are anywhere near as good as the performance that Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome threw down on the bench press at the school’s pro day.

Newsome — a 6’3, 214 NFL Draft hopeful for the Fighting Irish — did 30 reps on the bench, which would make a lot more sense if, say, he was an imposing defensive lineman or an indomitable force on the offensive line. Instead, he is a punter, so this really rules.